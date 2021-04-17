Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian purchased a Beverly Hills mansion last week, according to Bleacher Report.

As first reported by James McClain of Dirt.com, The Rock bought the 17,630-square-foot home from actor Paul Reiser for $27.8 million.

The mansion has six bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, a gym, a tennis court, and a baseball diamond.

The home’s location is in a gated community in the North Beverly Park area of Los Angeles.

Some of The Rock’s famous neighbors include Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy, and Sofía Vergara.

Below are photos of his new home via Zillow: