Billie Kay will be representing her good friend The Rock at WrestleMania 37 Night One tonight.

Kay took to Twitter this evening and indicated that she will be wearing socks with The Great One on them.

Rock responded with some words of encouragement for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Time to shine, BK. Electrify ‘em… [high voltage emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

Kay and The Rock became friends several years ago. You can click here for her recent comments and photo on how the friendship came about.

Kay will be competing in the Tag Team Turmoil match later tonight, to determine the new #1 contenders that will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two. Kay will team with Carmella, going up against Lana and Naomi, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, plus Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

