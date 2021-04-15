Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Teremana Tequila brand are launching a new “Guac on The Rock” initiative to encourage the United States to support local restaurants.

The Rock’s tequila brand, which has been a hit since officially launching in March 2020, are encouraging people around the country to go out and support their local restaurants as the industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From May 1 through May 5, Rock’s Teremana will reimburse restaurant goers for their guacamole, up to $1 million dollars worth. The catch is that the guac has to be purchased with any Teremana Tequila cocktail on the ticket. Consumers who are 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10, whether they dine in or take out. You can locate restaurants that carry Teremana by using the “Find Us” tab on teremana.com. Full details on the new “Guac on The Rock” initiative can be found at guacontherock.com.

“No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole. I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business,” Rock said. “Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!”

Below are full details on the new “Guac on The Rock” initiative from Teremana: