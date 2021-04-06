WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers have been announced for several TV, radio, digital and podcast appearances during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Tuesday kicks off with WWE Hall of Famer Edge appearing on SportsNation on ESPN+ at 6am ET. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will appear on SportsNation on Wednesday morning at 6am ET, while WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will appear on the show at 6am ET on Thursday, and The Undertaker has the same show with the same timeslot on Friday.

The biggest appearances of the week are The Miz on Thursday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC at 11:35pm ET, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appearing on NBC’s Today at 9am ET on Friday.

In addition to the schedule revealed below, WWE noted that President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Triple H and Stephanie, Reigns, Seth Rollins, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and other stars will appear on various podcasts & digital serious throughout the week, including The Bill Simmons Podcast.

WWE has also announced that Superstars who leave WrestleMania Night One with gold will make media appearances on Sunday, while the Superstars who win gold on Night Two will make additional media appearances on Monday.

Stay tuned for more coverage throughout WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s appearances: