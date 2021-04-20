New WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is set to defend his title in an Open Challenge on tonight’s show.

WWE previously announced that Kushida will be hosting a Championship Celebration on tonight’s NXT show, to celebrate last week’s title win over Santos Escobar. In an update, Kushida tweeted this afternoon and revealed that he will be issuing an Open Challenge, which is how he got the match with Escobar last week.

“Tonight, I’m repaying the favor. I’m issuing an open challenge for MY Cruiserweight Title [watch emoji] [left pointing hand emoji] @WWENXT #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with Kushida’s tweet:

* Sarray (fka Sareee) makes her debut

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida hosts a Championship Celebration and defends his title in an Open Challenge

* Kyle O’Reilly appears live for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match at Takeover

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis