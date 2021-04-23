WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE just announced that Crews will defend his title tonight against an opponent to be revealed later. Commander Azeez will be in his corner.

Crews won the title from Big E during Night Two of WrestleMania 37, with help from Azeez. Big E was held off last week’s SmackDown to sell the beating at WrestleMania.

WWE has not announced any other matches for tonight’s SmackDown but they did release the following teaser for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and tonight’s show:

Who is left to challenge The Head of the Table? Last week, Seth Rollins emerged to blindside Cesaro with a vicious attack during his main event showdown against Jey Uso. Now that The SmackDown Savior has stolen The Swiss Superman’s focus, who remains to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Plus, the era of SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair begins! Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.