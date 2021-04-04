YOH and SHO defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to become the new IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions at NJPW Sakura Genesis. This is the fifth time SHO and YOH have won the tag titles.

This was YOH’s return match from a torn ACL that kept him on the shelf since last July. He got the pinfall victory after hitting a twisting brainbuster on Kanemaru. After the match, YOH said he wants a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship that is currently held by El Desperado.

Below are highlights from the match:

YOH looking great and making sure we all know that his knee is fully recovered! https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/Q9E1QTsyEg — Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021