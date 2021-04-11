AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that the company was having.

As noted before at this link, WrestleMania started about 30 minutes late due to bad weather in Tampa Bay, which had also caused issued earlier in the evening after fans arrived to Raymond James Stadium. Khan tweeted shortly after the show started and recalled how AEW dealt with bad weather during the November 11 edition of Dynamite on TNT.

“On Wednesday Nov. 11, sideways rain was blowing in, our elevated ring wasn’t affected but I felt the ringside mats were slippery & unsafe,” Khan wrote. “10 minutes to showtime I had a lightbulb idea to lay down carpet at ringside & remembered we had a Red Carpet. It totally solved the problem.

“The crew chopped up the red carpet and were still laying it down at 8:02pm as the Live show started. The first match was Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal. I asked Taz to go out and do an opening promo and stretch so we could shoot him close-up while the crew was putting the carpet down.”

Khan continued and made it clear that he wasn’t trolling WWE, just offering an idea that helped AEW out that night.

“Also I’m not trolling anyone, I just think it’s a safe approach that I thought would be worth mentioning,” he wrote. “It occurred to me last minute too, and it would’ve tremendously affected the matches that night if I hadn’t done it, + it potentially prevented some injuries from occurring.”

As of this writing it looks like no one from WWE has responded to Khan’s tweets.

You can see Khan’s full tweets below:

