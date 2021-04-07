AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer. The topic of Chris Jericho as the next guest of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions came up during their conversation. Khan explained why he approved of Jericho’s appearance on Peacock.

“Basically what happened was I had never even considered this was going to be a possibility,” Khan admitted. “When I heard from Chris [Harrington] that this was something they wanted to do. I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had apparently talked, and Steve asked Chris if he had interest in this program, or I guess they had a conversation and it came up, but when Chris brought it up to me, at first I was taken aback because Chris doing something on Peacock on WWE’s channel is obviously going to give me pause.

“But when he said it was Steve hosting the show, I didn’t have to think very hard about it. Busted Open is an independent show. I really like being on with you guys. I really trust you and these times we have together, and and I really feel that way about Steve. Even though Steve works for WWE and even though that’s another wrestling company that we compete with, I trust Steve immensely, and obviously, I trust Chris. Just like I would trust Chris to do a great job on Busted Open, I trust him to a great job with Steve, and I trust Steve as a great interviewer.”

Khan admitted that he hasn’t watched it yet, but noted the Jericho told him that he would like it. Khan added that the interview was also a great way to promote AEW to a new audience.

“They’re both friends of mine, and I feel like it’s probably going to be a very good show,” Khan said. “I haven’t watched it yet, but Chris told me I’m really going to like it, and it’s a great chance for us to go out and promote AEW to a different set of fans. I was all for it, and definitely Steve being the host had a lot to do with that.”

Jericho’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions will premiere on Sunday, April 11 after day two of WrestleMania 37 on Peacock and the WWE Network worldwide. We will have live coverage of the event and Austin’s interview with Jericho.