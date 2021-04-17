AEW’s next PPV, Double or Nothing, goes down at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, May 30.

The official poster is out now and features the following AEW stars:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Cody Rhodes

* PAC

* MJF

* Chris Jericho

* Sting

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

* AEW World Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida

* Jon Moxley

* Brian Cage

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

* Hangman Page

* Christian Cage

* Eddie Kingston

* Britt Baker

No matches have yet been made official for the upcoming show.

You can check out the poster below: