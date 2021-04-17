AEW’s next PPV, Double or Nothing, goes down at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, May 30.
The official poster is out now and features the following AEW stars:
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
* Cody Rhodes
* PAC
* MJF
* Chris Jericho
* Sting
* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin
* AEW World Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida
* Jon Moxley
* Brian Cage
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks
* Hangman Page
* Christian Cage
* Eddie Kingston
* Britt Baker
No matches have yet been made official for the upcoming show.
You can check out the poster below:
