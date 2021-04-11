John Cena posted a photo of the WrestleMania 37 logo earlier today on his Instagram.

As per usual, Cena never posts captions with his photos, so he’s leaving it up to fans to fuel speculation on if he’ll actually show up in Tampa.

In February, Cena spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to confirm he wouldn’t be at this year’s big PPV due to his filming schedule for The Peacemaker (a series for HBO Max). With the current COVID-19 restrictions, Cena wouldn’t be able to film in Vancouver, travel to Tampa, and then go back to Canada for more filming.

“Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks,” Cena said. “Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.”

Cena has not been seen in WWE since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.