Bianca Belair will reportedly headline Night One of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday.

Ahead of her championship match against Sasha Banks at the event, the ‘EST of WWE’ told the Tampa Bay Times that her start in WWE was different than most.

“My path to WWE was unique,” Belair said. “I didn’t know it was a dream until it became reality. But I didn’t find wrestling, it found me.”

Belair was a former college track athlete and Cross Fit competitor. While training for competition, Belair developed costochondritis, a condition where the cartilage between the ribs become inflamed. Belair continued to try to push through the pain she was feeling, but soon had to end her Cross Fit career due to her rib popping out of her sternum. Former wrestler and Olympic powerlifter Mark Henry discovered Belair on Instagram and offered her a WWE tryout.

Triple H commented on Belair’s start with the company, saying Belair didn’t know much about the company or the product. However, her athletic ability and charismatic personality impressed everyone.

“When she came in and tried out for us, I don’t know that she knew necessarily what we were,” Triple H said. “She came in and was just this crazy stud athlete, and then you see she’s just an amazing person that charisma shines through.”

Triple H continued to give praise to Bianca and said he believed that she had “every tool” to become successful moving forward.

“It’s funny,” he said. “Very shortly after she got with us, I was like, ‘it’s going to take a bit of time for her to learn to do this, but once she does, there’s no ceiling here.’ She’s got every tool. She’s got everything available, is humble, is hungry, and she’s going to be exactly what she’s becoming now, one of the biggest stars we’ve ever seen.”

