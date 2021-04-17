Triple H has taken to Twitter to congratulate Pat McAfee for his first night as a member of WWE SmackDown’s commentary team.

The Game wrote, “A man of many talents and a drive to make anything possible, congratulations to @PatMcAfeeShow for his first night on #Smackdown commentary! #FirstDayOnTheJob #PatsUpToSomethin.”

In his response, McAfee thanked Triple H for the opportunity and wrote, “Thanks for the opportunity boss man.”

McAfee received positive feedback on social media for his debut as a color commentator on the Blue Brand. You can Click Here for Full SmackDown Results.

See below for the tweets:

A man of many talents and a drive to make anything possible, congratulations to @PatMcAfeeShow for his first night on #Smackdown commentary! #FirstDayOnTheJob #PatsUpToSomethin https://t.co/HZ40YOezIC — Triple H (@TripleH) April 17, 2021