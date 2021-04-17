Triple H has taken to Twitter to congratulate Pat McAfee for his first night as a member of WWE SmackDown’s commentary team.
The Game wrote, “A man of many talents and a drive to make anything possible, congratulations to @PatMcAfeeShow for his first night on #Smackdown commentary! #FirstDayOnTheJob #PatsUpToSomethin.”
In his response, McAfee thanked Triple H for the opportunity and wrote, “Thanks for the opportunity boss man.”
McAfee received positive feedback on social media for his debut as a color commentator on the Blue Brand. You can Click Here for Full SmackDown Results.
See below for the tweets:
A man of many talents and a drive to make anything possible, congratulations to @PatMcAfeeShow for his first night on #Smackdown commentary! #FirstDayOnTheJob #PatsUpToSomethin https://t.co/HZ40YOezIC
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 17, 2021
Thanks for the opportunity boss man 🗣🗣✊🏻✊🏻
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2021
Are we sitting or standing @MichaelCole? #SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/JqW27oWLiP
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2021