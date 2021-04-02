Paul “Triple” Levesque conducted a media call today ahead of NXT “TakeOver: Stand & Deliver”. Triple H spoke on a number of topics regarding the two night event.

He also gave his thoughts on Chris Jericho being announced as the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

“We’re open for business,” Triple H stated. “I’ve said it a million times on things. Vince [McMahon] has been very open for business, what’s best for business for WWE and open to working with whoever. People sometimes create their own situations in their head.

“I just heard it today, but it’s not shocking to me in any shape or form.”

Triple H admitted that he was not surprised to hear about Jericho’s upcoming appearance, even despite comments that Jericho has made since he left the company.

“People make comments about people after they leave,” Triple H noted. “‘Oh, I received a nice call from Vince.’ Yeah, it’s not shocking to me at all. The perception and the creation of what people believe in their heads when they have zero knowledge of it personally, it’s a fantasy world that is created. Not shocking to me in any way.”

Jericho’s interview with Steve Austin will premiere on Sunday, April 11 after WrestleMania Night 2 on Peacock.

You can find the full audio from Triple’s media call below: