WWE has announced two big matches and a segment for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

While Randy Orton goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman for the first time ever, Charlotte will renew her old rivalry with Asuka. Last week, Charlotte returned to RAW and laid out both Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Orton/Strowman match comes a week after both men failed to win a No. 1 contender’s Triple Threat Match to determine WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s opponent at WrestleMania Backlash. Drew McIntyre won the match.

WWE has also announced that McIntyre will seek answers from T-BAR and MACE for their actions on last week’s RAW. The former RETRIBUTION members attacked McIntyre last week, seemingly taking orders from MVP.