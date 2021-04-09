Santos Escobar is your new WWE NXT Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.
Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two opened with Escobar defeating Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match to unify the two Cruiserweight Titles.
Devlin originally won the Cruiserweight Title at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25, 2020. The title was then extended to the NXT and NXT UK brands, but Devlin was later unable to return to the United States to defend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Escobar was crowned interim champion after winning an eight-man tournament on the June 3, 2020 NXT show. WWE eventually dropped the interim and Escobar defended as the sole Cruiserweight Champion until Devlin returned to NXT UK action from a hiatus earlier this year. Devlin then returned to the United States in March for the build to Takeover with Escobar.
Stay tuned for more from Takeover. Below are several shots of tonight’s Ladder Match opener from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
Lucha Libre 🇲🇽 vs. Irish Grit 🇮🇪 .
Will it be @EscobarWWE or @Jordan_Devlin1 holding the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Title NEXT on #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! pic.twitter.com/farBlaV8LS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
All 👀 on the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship. Will it be @EscobarWWE or @Jordan_Devlin1 who will be holding them? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/w83y973cnR
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
An homage and a transformation. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/EiNO8OFobT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Let the carnage begin. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/bvcV36f3ZI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
Yes, there will be marks, scars and bruises after this match. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/cEqGaTYD5E
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
.@EscobarWWE is a King. 👑 #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/88oMK5ECIX
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Who's the "cockroach" now? #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/IipoKm3zru
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 9, 2021
.@EscobarWWE and @Jordan_Devlin1 are willing to do whatever it takes to leave as the undisputed #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hHM4VHDgvk
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Speechless. 😱#NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/52hCTFcwaC
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?! #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/esUiejsmAI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
The debate is over.@EscobarWWE is your Undisputed #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion! #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/ZN6nTsEqFc
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
For the family. For the Legado. 💜 🇲🇽#NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/Ea5OGSTT1d
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021