Vice TV has released a new trailer for season three of the hit docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring,” which premieres on Thursday, May 6 at 9pm ET.

Vice has also revealed the full list of topics for season three, noting that AEW star Chris Jericho will reprise his role as narrator of the series.

Jericho will be joined by several pro wrestling stars and WWE Hall of Famers as commentators – Jake Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Antonio Inoki, David Arquette, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and Shari Tyree, the former wife of The Ultimate Warrior. There were other people interviewed for this season as well, including journalists and family members, among others.

Season three will kick off with a special two-hour premiere episode on the life and career of Brian Pillman. It was previously revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will make a special appearance on that episode to remember his former partner and rival. The Pillman episode trailer can be seen below.

Each episode after that will run for one-hour. The second half of the season will kick off in late summer.

This season will feature 14 episodes. It’s been confirmed that the Pillman episode will count as 2 episodes.

“With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we’ve had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives,” said executive producers & co-creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. “We’re excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past, to contemporary snapshots from wrestling’s underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas.”

Below is the announced line-up of topics for this third season, along with the trailer for the Pillman episode:

* Brian Pillman (two-hour premiere)

* WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea

* Nick Gage

* The Ultimate Warrior

* Grizzly Smith and his family of wrestlers

* The Dynamite Kid

SECOND HALF OF THE SEASON

* The WWE Steroid Trials

* FMW

* Luna Vachon

* WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell

* XPW

* Johnny K-9 (Bruiser Bedlam)

* Chris Kanyon