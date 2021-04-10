WWE’s official Twitter account has released a new video in which Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton unveil the stage of WrestleMania 37.

“We are just hours away from the most highly-anticipated return in WWE history,” began Braxton.

Graves added, “It’s a WrestleMania more than two years in the making. But finally, the grand spectacle is back.”

Braxton then mentioned how WrestleMania was to be held at Raymond James Stadium last year before the outbreak of COVID-19.

As noted earlier, Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will kick off Night One of the event on Saturday. Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will then main event the show.

See below for the video: