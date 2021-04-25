Tonight, Impact Wrestling has shared the opening to the Rebellion pay-per-view.
The show is taking place tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s available on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV.
The feature match is AEW World Champion Kenny Omega going against Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match.
Below is the full line-up as well as the opening video for Rebellion:
Title vs. Title Match
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann
Impact World Tag Team Championship
FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood
Impact X Division Championship
Ace Austin (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and TBA
Last Man Standing Match
Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan
Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona
Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack vs. Eric Young Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino
#IMPACTRebellion, on the horizon.
With the historic event just 24 HOURS AWAY, here is the ROUSING opening video to TOMORROW’s Rebellion PPV. @11thWarrior pic.twitter.com/8Iix0rnGdS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2021