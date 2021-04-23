WWE legend John Cena turned 44 on Friday, April 23.
Cena, who shares a birthday with John Oliver, said via Twitter that he and the comedian have agreed to “motivate each other” by posting their progress on the fitness front.
Along with a videoclip of his workout routine, Cena wrote the following caption:
“The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday & a disciplined passion for fitness. Another year passes & I continuously struggle to keep up. Both now 44 we’ve agreed to motivate each other by posting our progress. His will be posted on my IG #JohnVJohn.”
See below for his tweet:
