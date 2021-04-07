NJPW star Kazuchika Okada carried the Olympic torch today in his hometown of Anjo, Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Olympics are now scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, and end on August 8, 2021.

As noted, Okada will receive a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on May 29.

Below is a video from the event that Okada posted to his official Instagram account: