WWE has officially revealed the WrestleMania 37 set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
As seen below, WWE released new video of Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton unveiling the custom set for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The pirate-themed set includes WWE’s own pirate ship to go with the ship that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have in the stadium, cannons, and more.
WrestleMania 37 will take place this weekend – Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. WWE is expecting 25,000 fans at the stadium each night, but it’s believed that fan cutouts in the crowd may also be used, as noted here.
Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and be sure to join us for live coverage all weekend. Below is the set reveal video, along with the current card:
WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:
America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha
Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)
Opener: WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)
Steel Cage Match
Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman
#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match
Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke
Winners advance to title match on Night Two.
The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:
America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)
Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.
Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)
Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.
WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.