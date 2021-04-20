The debut of WWE’s new Sunday night programming block on A&E drew decent numbers for the network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, with a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The two-hour special, which aired at 8pm ET, drew 1.062 million viewers.

The premiere of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures at 10pm ET on A&E drew 766,000 viewers. The one-hour episode ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

Next Sunday’s “Biography” documentary will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. The schedule previously released by A&E and WWE said the second documentary would tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, but that has changed. The next episode of Most Wanted Treasures will feature The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

Below is a preview for season one of Most Wanted Treasures, along with a clip from the Austin doc: