Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels were part of a recent media call. During the call, they were asked if former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne is continuing his work as a producer like he had been doing in the UK. Triple H noted that backstage work isn’t for everybody, but he did reveal which NXT Superstars have been doing some work producing, including NXT UK Champion WALTER.

“Backstage production work is not necessarily for everybody. There are certain people that gravitate towards that, and then there are certain people that have zero interest in that whatsoever,” Triple H stated. “He’s just a sponge. He will dig into every single aspect of this business and engage it in every single way you allow him to. He’s just incredible, especially at such a young age. He has an incredible mind for it. Johnny Gargano produces matches sometimes, especially with the younger guys for the other shows when we were on the live shows, what they would call the, Coconut Shows in Florida.

“[Tommaso] Ciampa, Candice [LeRae] has done it before. They would produce matches for younger talent coming up, and work with them and sort of mentor them to that next level. Pete Dunne does it. Damian Priest has done it. I know Finn Balor has an interest in it. I think WALTER’s done some of that with guys in the UK. I think it’s no different than being an actor and then dabbling in directing a little it. It just makes you think about it from the other side of the camera a bit differently, and then it makes you a better performer.”

Michaels noted that several talents have asked to help produce matches. Michaels stated that producing helps talent out with their own matches.

“We’ve had a number of guys who have just asked, and the people who show interest in it, we give it a whirl,” Michaels added. “They want to listen on the headsets, and it helps them. Every one of them has commented that it gives them a little bit of a better understanding of a performance standpoint of how they can accentuate everything that it is that they’re doing. And clearly when we were in the UK, Pete was one of the people have shown interest in that.

“Lately, WALTER has as well, and we’re always more than happy to certainly give them the opportunity to do that. And of course, Pete did a phenomenal job, and then of course, when we were beginning to transition him over here, so you aren’t going to use him on TV as much over there, but while the wait was happening, we utilized him as much as we could. We’ll continue to do that with the people that show interest in that respect.”

