WarnerMedia issued a press release this afternoon to tout the ratings success of last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, which was the first episode to air after WWE NXT moved to Tuesday nights on the USA Network.

As noted, last Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew the largest audience since their debut episode in October 2019. The show drew 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for our full report on last week’s Dynamite ratings and viewership.

Warner touted how Week 80 of AEW Dynamite was the most-watched episode of the year among all key demographics.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan provided comments in the release and said the company is always grateful for the support of the fans. Khan added that now is a great time to be a wrestling fan, and to join the AEW Revolution.

“We’re always grateful for the support of every wrestling fan who watches AEW,” Khan said. “Last Wednesday’s audience of over 1.2 million viewers was an important milestone for our company and for every one of our fans, including the viewers who’ve been with us from the beginning, as well as the new fans who joined us for the first-time.

“It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan, and now is a great time to join the Revolution and join AEW every week on TNT!”

WarnerMedia also plugged this week’s Dynamite show. You can click here for the updated line-up, and you can click here for recent ratings reactions from Chris Jericho and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

