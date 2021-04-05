WWE reportedly moved the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle from the WrestleMania 37 main card to Friday’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX in an attempt to shorten the big event.

As noted, WWE announced last week that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the go-home edition of SmackDown. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match was moved because WWE does not want to go more than 3.5 hours on the main shows.

The WrestleMania 37 Kickoff pre-shows are starting at 7pm ET on Saturday and Sunday, and are scheduled to go for just one hour, which is a change from recent years. The WrestleMania main cards are scheduled to begin at 8pm ET on Night One and Night Two.

Friday’s SmackDown will also see SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and Alpha Academy. That match was also rumored to take place at WrestleMania.

Superstars announced for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown include Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, and Tucker.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week.