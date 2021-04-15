AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will face the number one ranked Tay Conti on next week’s Dynamite. Conti has had a string of singles wins that got her to the top of the AEW rankings and now she an opportunity to become champion.

“So much respect for Shida, but when the bell rings you will face the most dangerous Tay Conti you ever watched,” Conti tweeted out. “18 years of my life dedicated to martial arts, all of this for THIS MOMENT! There’s no giving up, no failure, I have no option but succeed.”

Another two wrestlers with impressive singles records are Ricky Starks (ten straight singles wins) and Hangman Page (11-match win streak). The two will also meet on Wednesday.

Below is the rest of the lineup for next week’s Dynamite:

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Tay Conti (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Ricky Starks with Taz vs. Hangman Page

* Trent with Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo with Alex Abrahantes