WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Tamina Snuka and Natalya as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see how they earned this title shot by winning Tag Team Turmoil on Night One. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Corey Graves has joined Cole on commentary.

Natalya and Baszler start the match off, trading shots and counters. Baszler levels Natalya with a big shoulder. They run the ropes again and Baszler blocks a hip toss. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter early on but Baszler gets the bottom rope. Jax tags in and stares Natalya down, mocking her. They lock up and Natalya gets shoved down. Jax wants Tamina to come in.

Fans pop as Tamina tags in. They face off. Jax with a headbutt that does nothing. Tamina with a headbutt. Jax with another. they go at it and Tamina counters a slam attempt. More big strikes from Tamina. Natalya tags in for the double team. Jax misses a double clothesline and they double back drop her. Baszler tags in but they end up double teaming her, slamming her on top of Jax.

Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Baszler rolls her for 2. Natalya with a big German suplex. More quick tags and offense from the challengers. Tamina with a big superkick to Baszler. Baszler unloads with kicks to Natalya now, then levels her with a huge knee to the jaw. Natalya goes down clutching her mouth. Jax and Tamina fight on the floor now. Tamina tries for a slam but Jax counters and slams her on the floor. Baszler with another big knee to Natalya in the ring for 2.

Baszler with a knee submission now as Natalya screams out. Baszler snaps the leg back and tags in Jax as they keep dominating Natalya. Tamina is still down on the outside. Jax with the Stretch Muffler submission before Baszler comes in with another big running knee. More back and forth as the champs keep control. Jax powerbombs Natalya but Tamina runs in and breaks it up just before the 3 count. Tamina tags in now and runs wild on Baszler as she comes in. Baszler blocks a shot and unloads with kicks. More offense between both teams now. Jax hits a big double splash at one point. Jax has Tamina down now as fans chant for Snuka. Jax stands over her and taunts her, talking trash about who’s better. Jax says Tamina isn’t s--t, she runs this and not Tamina. Tamina ends up hitting a big Samoan Drop for a close 2 count and fans can’t believe it.

Tamina gets up first. Tamina gets a big pop as she goes to the top for the Superfly Splash. She misses as Jax moves out of the way just in time. Natalya tags in and misses a hit to Baszler on the apron. Jax grabs Natalya as Baszler tags herself in but Natalya gets free. Natalya with a basement dropkick and a Sharpshooter attempt to Jax, not realizing Baszler is legal.

Natalya rolls Jax over and gets the Sharpshooter applied for a pop. Baszler runs in and applies the Kirifuda Clutch to Natalya, bringing her to the mat out of the sharpshooter. Natalya fades out and the referee calls the match.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

