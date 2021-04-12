Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Apollo Crews vs. Big E

We go back to the ring and out comes rapper Wale to perform the “Feel The Power” theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. The pyro goes off and fans cheer for Big E. Out next comes Apollo Crews with his large spear. We see tables around the ring with large green drums on them. There are also kendo sticks and large brass gongs.

The bell rings and they both go to ringside to grab a kendo stick, bringing it in. They have words. Big E swings first. Crews swings back. They unload on each other with kendo sticks now. They brawl around ringside now. Big E launches Crews into one of the large drums. Crews blocks a shot with a gong, dropping Big E. Crews with more kendo stick shots at ringside. They bring it back in and Crews keeps control until Big E hits a huge Spear from the apron to the floor.

Big E brings it back in for a 2 count. Big E places half of the steel ring steps at ringside. He goes to slam Crews from the apron to the steel but Crews counters and drives Big E into the edge of the apron with a DVD. Crews with a close 2 count.

Crews places Big E on the steps on the ground now. He carries the other part of the steps to the apron and goes to slam them down on Big E but Big E misses. They come back to the apron and Crews levels him with a kick to the face. Crews charges on the apron but Big E grabs him and drives him down to the steel steps on the floor with a big Uranage. Big E kneels down and yells at Crews in his face.

Big E slides a table in the ring now as the hometown crowd pops for him. He brings Crews back in and looks to put him through the table but Crews levels him with an enziguri. Crews unloads with kendo stick shots now, and more kendo stick shots to keep Big E down. Crews places Big E on top of the table now. Crews climbs to the top turnbuckle and goes for a Frogsplash but Big E moves. Crews goes through the table with the Frogsplash.

Big E scoops him with The Big Ending. He goes for the finish but the former Dabba-Kato hits the ring and attacks Big E, destroying him. We reported earlier that Kato was being re-packaged with a new gimmick. He drags Crews on top of Big E for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Apollo Crews

