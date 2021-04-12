Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Edge vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop and a “yes!” chant. Bryan hits the ring and is ready to go. Out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge next. Edge also gets a huge pop and a much bigger pyro display around the stadium. Edge and Bryan both get ready in the ring now as some boos come up from the crowd. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. They’re all wearing red leis around their necks. Uso is hyped up. They stop on the ramp and Reigns raises the title as more pyro explodes around the stadium. Reigns stops at the ring and looks ahead as Edge and Bryan stare him down. Reigns takes his time entering the ring but when he does, he raises the title to more pyro. Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Reigns immediately drops Bryan. Edge rocks Reigns from behind. Reigns fights back and unloads in the corner on Edge. Bryan comes to unload on Reigns with uppercuts. Reigns tosses Bryan to the floor. Uso drops Bryan with a big superkick on the floor, then launches him into the steel ring steps.

Reigns tosses Edge to the floor and Uso superkicks him in front of the announcers. Reigns intimidates the announce team now, then takes apart their table. Bryan runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Reigns into the table. Uso superkicks Bryan again. Edge grabs Uso and launches him into the steel ring steps. Edge decks Reigns from behind and beats him from the apron to the barrier to the apron to the barrier. He keeps this up, manhandling Reigns and sending him into the ring post last. Edge is the only one standing as fans cheer him on.

Edge takes apart the steps and takes Uso on top of the bottom half. He drops Uso with a big DDT on the steel and they both land hard. Uso is laid out and officials are checking on him now. Reigns and Bryan are still down as Edge slowly gets up. Heyman looks on concerned. Bryan rolls into the ring. Officials are escorting Uso away. Edge meets Bryan in the ring and they face off. Reigns looks on from the floor at ringside. Edge and Bryan unload on each other.

Bryan with Yes Kicks in the corner now. Bryan takes Edge to the top and hits the hurricanrana but Edge turns it into a roll-up for 2. Edge drops Bryan again for 2. Reigns gets back on the apron but Edge meets him and they trade strikes. Reign goes for a suplex to the floor but Edge resists. Bryan slides under and Reigns hits the apron. Bryan goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick on Edge in the ring. Bryan kips up and yells out for a big pop. Bryan works Edge over now. Bryan ducks Edge’s clothesline and goes for a suicide dive on Reigns but Reigns catches him on the floor and delivers a big suplex. Edge and Reigns go at it at ringside now. Edge rocks him and brings it back in. Edge follows but Reigns hits a big clothesline off the ropes.

Reigns stands tall and recovers as fans boo him. Reigns calls for a Superman Punch but Edge counters and hits the big DDT. Edge rallies and waits for Reigns to get back up. Edge calls for the Spear but Reigns meets him with a Superman Punch. Fans boo as Reigns gets hyped up. Reigns waits for Edge to get back up now. Reigns goes for the Spear but Edge blocks it and rolls him for a 2 count. They run the ropes and both collide in the middle of the ring with Spear attempts. Edge and Reigns are both down now.

Bryan comes back in and hits a flying headbutt to Edge, then to Reigns for a close 2 count. Bryan is up first. Edge gets up on his knees and fans chant with Bryan as he delivers Yes Kicks to both Edge and Reigns. Reigns ducks the roundhouse kick and shoves him into Edge but Edge side-steps. Bryan levels Edge with a running knee. Reigns runs into a kick from Bryan. Bryan levels Reigns with the roundhouse kick for a close 2 count. Bryan holds Reigns’ arms while stomping away. Bryan applies the Yes Lock now and pulls back on it as fans cheer him on.

Heyman looks worried as Bryan tightens the hold. There are no rope breaks. Edge breaks the hold up. Bryan comes back with the Yes Lock on Edge in the middle of the ring. Bryan pulls back as Edge yells out. Reigns decks Bryan to break the hold up. Reigns mounts Bryan with big right hands now. Reigns lifts Bryan for a powerbomb, dropping him right on top of Edge. Reigns kicks Bryan to the floor. Some fans chant “Roman sucks!” and Reigns isn’t liking it. Reigns grabs the bottom half of the steel steps and positions them against the announce table. Reigns slowly brings Bryan to the steps but he stops as the chants get louder. Reigns shakes his head no. He aggressively grabs Bryan now and puts him through the announce table with a big powerbomb. Edge comes out of nowhere with a big Spear, leveling Reigns off the steps to the floor.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as we get replays of the carnage that just went down. Edge brings Reigns back in but stops to go to the timekeeper’s area. We see Reigns struggling to get up in the ring while Bryan is down on the table debris. Edge brings a chair in the ring but Reigns stops him. Reigns tosses the chair away. Edge sends him into the top rope and he goes down. Edge applies a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Edge takes a piece of the chair leg and uses it to pull back on Reigns’ mouth with the submission locked.

Bryan runs in and intercepts Reigns’ tap out. Bryan applies the Yes Lock while Edge has the Crossface, both holds on Reigns. Bryan and Edge trade headbutts back and forth while Reigns is in their holds. Bryan and Edge brawl now with Bryan mounting Edge and unloading. Fans rally for Bryan and chant “this is awesome!” some more. Bryan holds Edge’s arms while stomping away on him. Bryan waits in the corner now and gets another “yes!” chant going. Edge slowly gets up across the ring as the chants pick up. Bryan charges but Edge meets him with a big Spear. Reigns misses a Superman Punch on Edge and Edge comes right back with a Spear Edge covers but Bryan stops the pin out of desperation, falling out to the floor. Edge is about to lose his mind now.

Edge has a crazed look on his face now as he gets chairs. He decks Bryan with a chair at ringside. Edge rolls Bryan back in and follows with a chair. He unloads on both Bryan and Reigns with back & forth steel chair shots. Edge drops a chair and places Bryan’s head on top of it. He grabs another chair and places it under Reigns’ head. Edge grabs a third chair to deliver Con-Chair-To’s. He delivers it to Bryan and Bryan is done. He goes to do it to Reigns but Uso attacks him and makes the save. Edge takes Uso out with a Spear.

Edge unloads on Jey with chair shots now. Edge turns around to a big Spear from Reigns in the middle of the ring. Reigns puts Edge’s head on a chair. Reigns delivers a Con-Chair-To to Edge and Edge is out. Reigns drags Edge over and stacks him on top of Bryan. Reigns pins both challengers at the same time for the win to retain.

Winner: Roman Reigns

