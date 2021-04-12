Sami Zayn with Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer JBL has joined Cole and Graves for guest commentary on this match. Sami Zayn is out first and he’s fired up. Sami takes the mic and calls for everyone to give a very warm WrestleMania reception to his special guest of honor tonight. Fans start booing and Sami tells them to show some respect. Sami says this is his only ally in making this documentary to show the conspiracies against him. He goes on and introduces his guest, YouTube star Logan Paul. Paul hits the ring and offers his hand for a shake but Sami hugs him instead. Sami raises Paul’s arm to a mixed reaction but mostly cheers it sounds like. The music hits and out next comes Kevin Owens to a big pop. Owens is also fired up to see the crowd.

Sami and Owens have words before the bell as the referee warns them. Sami charges first but Owens immediately catches him in a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Sami rolls to the floor. Owens follows and goes for a powerbomb to the edge of the apron but Sami fights free. Owens follows into the ring and chops Sami around. Owens dominates Sami and clotheslines him into the corner as Paul looks on from his chair at ringside.

Owens with a corner cannonball. Owens goes to the top turnbuckle but Sami crawls to the apron for a breather. Owens charges but runs into a big boot. Sami goes for a half & half suplex on the apron but Owens fights him off. Sami ends up dropping Owens on the edge of the apron with a Brainbuster. Owens hits the floor and lands hard as Paul looks on.

Owens makes it back in at the 8 count but Sami mounts him with strikes. Sami kicks Owens and mounts him from behind with big strikes. Sami looks at Paul and Paul nods in approval. Sami smiles. Owens fights back but Sami nails a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Cole calls it a Blue Thunderbomb and Graves corrects him, joking about saving Cole from the internet again tonight. Sami takes Owens to the top for a superplex but Owens fights back. They trade strikes up top now. Owens headbutts Sami to the mat.

Owens follows up with the big Frogsplash but Sami kicks out just in time. Sami avoids a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens ends up hitting a big neckbreaker over his knee but Sami kicks out just in time. More back and forth now. Sami with a big Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Sami misses the Helluva Kick in the corner. Sami blocks a Stunner and then hits the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count.

Sami with another big Exploder into the corner, and another to the middle of the ring. Sami drops Owens with another Brainbuster for a close 2 count as Owens barely kicks out. Sami shows some frustration now. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Sami unloads with strikes in the corner but Owens fights back. Sami drops Owens in the corner. Sami takes Owens back to the top but Owens counters and drives Sami into the mat from the second turnbuckle with a Fisherman’s suplex. Owens gets up first and clotheslines Sami into the corner, and again. Sami comes right out of the corner with a Helluva Kick.

Sami charges for another Helluva Kick but Owens meets him with a superkick, and another superkick. Fans pop as Owens holds Sami up by his face, taunting him. Owens drops Sami with a Stunner in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

