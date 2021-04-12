WWE United States Title Match: Sheamus vs. Riddle

Back from a break and out first comes Sheamus. We see recent events that led to this match. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Riddle, riding his scooter to the ring. He hits the ring and more pyro goes off.

The bell rings and they go at it. Sheamus takes control early on and levels Riddle with a shoulder. Sheamus grounds Riddle by his arm now, bending the hand back. Riddle turns it around in the corner and unloads with strikes. Sheamus comes right back with one shot and drops Riddle. Riddle counters a slam and applies a Sleeper on Sheamus’ back in the middle of the ring. Sheamus rams Riddle back into the corner. Sheamus with back elbows in the corner now as the referee warns him. Riddle leaps at Sheamus but Sheamus turns it into a big tilt-a-whirl sideslam for a 2 count.

Sheamus keeps control and hits the Irish Curse backbreaker. They trade strikes and Riddle fights Sheamus into the corner. Sheamus kicks his way out but Riddle ends up using the ropes to apply an armbar until the 5 count. Sheamus with the 10 beats of The Bodhrán and a suplex for a 2 count. Sheamus goes to the top now but Riddle runs up and launches him to the mat with a huge Spanish Fly. They trade more strikes now. Riddle lands a big kick and then rocks Sheamus in the corner with a running punch, and another. Riddle tosses Sheamus out of the corner and hits the Broton for a pop.

Riddle can’t lift Sheamus for a suplex now. He tries again and hits it for a close 2 count. Sheamus blocks a Bro Derek and drops Riddle. Sheamus with more offense now. Sheamus with a huge Brogue Kick out of nowhere but Riddle still kicks out. Sheamus with more offense and an Alabama Slam but Riddle hangs on and kicks out again. Sheamus shows some frustration now. They fight on the apron now. Riddle rams Sheamus into the ring post and hits a big back suplex on the edge of the apron. Riddle goes on and hits a big corkscrew from the middle rope to the floor, taking Sheamus back down. They bring it back in and Riddle hits the corkscrew from the top rope for another close 2 count. Riddle can’t believe it.

Riddle goes right into a reverse armbar. Sheamus takes back control and hits several more power moves, including a stiff top rope knee drop. Sheamus calls for the Brogue now. Riddle dodges it and rolls him but Sheamus rolls through. Sheamus dodges a knee but Riddle keeps coming. Sheamus levels him out of nowhere with a modified Brogue Kick for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Sheamus

