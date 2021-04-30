– Two tag team matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. The Bollywood Boyz will face Jake Atlas and August Grey, while Ever-Rise will face veteran 205 Live Superstars Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

– In other news for tonight’s shows, WWE posted the following “Tale of the Tape” for the SmackDown on FOX main event between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Per the stipulation, Bryan will be banned from SmackDown if he loses.

As noted, SmackDown will also feature a WrestleMania 37 rematch with Big E challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.