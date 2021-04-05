WWE and G4 announced today that they are partnering for a video game competition series premiering on G4 this fall. The program will be hosted by Xavier Woods and will pit content creators in gaming against each other.

“Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to have my own show,” said Xavier Woods. “Not only will I host but I’ll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.”

WWE will serve as an Executive Producer for the show, with WWE and G4 marketing the program together.

“This partnership combines WWE’s sports entertainment and G4’s competitive entertainment to bring a truly unique offering only these brands can offer,” said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. “The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed’s electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to both as well.”

“Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit to headline our new series with G4,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “From console and mobile games to WWE’s successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, WWE’s influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next step in the evolution of the company’s gaming strategy.”

It was noted that there will be another G4 announcement that will take place during WWE’s UUDD WrestleMania Gaming Event on Saturday, April 10th at 11am ET on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel.

You can view the full press release sent to Wrestling Inc. below: