Country music artist Ashland Craft will perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off Night Two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday.

Craft was recently featured on CMT’s “Next Women of Country Class of 2021” and was a Top 10 Finalist on The Voice.

WWE previously announced that singer Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off WrestleMania 37 Night One on Saturday.

As noted, it’s also been announced that rapper Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance as he defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Match on Night Two, and Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Rhea Ripley’s entrance as she challenges RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, also on Night Two.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37. Below is the updated line-up:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay (to be announced) vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.