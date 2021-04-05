WWE is partnering with Cameo for another round of personalized Superstar video messages during WrestleMania 37 Week.

WWE and Cameo announced today that 25 Superstars will be taking video requests for a very limited time during WrestleMania 37 Week. From April 5 through April 9, these Superstars will each complete Cameo videos for the first 15 approved requests.

The highest fees are Shane McMahon and Randy Orton at $500 each. Omos, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are the lowest at $150 each.

The following Superstars have been announced for the requests on Cameo.com or the Cameo app:

* Daniel Bryan – $400

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley – $200

* Drew McIntyre – $250

* Alexa Bliss – $400

* Randy Orton – $500

* Rhea Ripley – $150

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka – $200

* Seth Rollins – $400

* Cesaro – $200

* John Morrison – $200

* The Miz – $250

* Damian Priest – $150

* AJ Styles – $400

* Omos – $150

* Shane McMahon – $500

* Braun Strowman – $250

* Kevin Owens – $250

* Sami Zayn – $200

* Bianca Belair – $200

* Apollo Crews – $200

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E – $250

* RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods – $250

* RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston – $250

* Sheamus – $250

* WWE United States Champion Riddle – $200