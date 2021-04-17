WWE has announced Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for Monday’s RAW episode.

WWE noted that this is the first ever match between the two Superstars. Orton and Strowman have competed in several tag team and multi-man matches over the past few years, but this will be their first singles bout.

Orton vs. Strowman was made for RAW after they worked the Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre last Monday. That match saw McIntyre win to earn a title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for the first time ever

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* Drew McIntyre demands answers from MVP after attack by T-BAR and Mace