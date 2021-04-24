WWE has announced a tag team match and the return of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

In a rematch from last week, former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE will team up to face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on Monday’s show.

This match was made after this week’s RAW saw MACE and T-BAR get the DQ win over Strowman and McIntyre when Drew unmasked MACE and beat him down with the mask, snapping until the referee called for the disqualification. T-BAR was then unmasked in the post-match angle by Strowman.

As noted at this link, T-BAR and MACE made statements after RAW and declared that they are two titans who will tower over the rest of the tag team division, and the rest of WWE in general. They will be moving forward without their masks.

WWE also announced that Lashley will return on Monday’s RAW for more build to his title defense against McIntyre at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16.

Lashley appeared on the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW on April 12, just days after retaining his title over McIntyre at the big event. He destroyed Riddle in the opening match that night and it was indicated that he would come out with MVP for a segment later in the show, but he never appeared. Lashley then did not appear at all for last week’s RAW, but MVP did. There is no word on why Lashley missed last week’s show, but he is making his return on Monday.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a new promo for the episode: