WWE has announced that Megan Morant (Megan O’Brien) is joining the company.

Morant will begin working as a backstage correspondent on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to join WWE. From the incredibly athletic Superstars to the creative minds behind the scenes, WWE has set the standard in the world of global entertainment,” Morant said in WWE’s announcement. “The passion WWE has for its fans reminds me of why I chose this industry, to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity and ready to hit the ground running. Let’s go!”

Morant, born in Chicago, graduated from Northwestern University and previously worked for the NFL’s New England Patriots, where she worked in a variety of broadcasting roles, including as the host of their Patriots.com sports talk show. She also covered the team during Super Bowl LVI and LVII, and appeared weekly on CBS Sports Network pre-game shows.

Morant worked as a digital correspondent for the BIG EAST Conference and as a broadcaster for the Cape Cod Baseball League before working for the Patriots.

