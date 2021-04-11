WWE has announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It was previously revealed that WWE expected 25,000 fans each night. They had planned to sell 75,000 tickets, but were forced to reduce the allowed capacity due to COVID-19 protocols. WWE usually boosts the actual attendance number up for their attendance announcement, but there’s no word yet on if that’s where they got the extra 675 fans from.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Night One and be sure to join us tomorrow night at 7pm ET for Night Two coverage.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on Night One attendance, along with the opening segments: