WWE has announced that they have signed Samantha Irvin to work as a new ring announcer.

Irvin made her debut on last week’s WWE 205 Live episode. It looks like she may be working some WWE NXT shows as well.

Also known as Samantha Johnson, the new WWE ring announcer was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, and has appeared on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice.

The official WWE Performance Center Twitter account announced Irvin’s signing this afternoon.

They wrote, “Help us welcome Samantha Irvin to the #WWEPC family! A singer and flautist, you’ve seen her on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ and singing the National Anthem in MLB. Samantha wasted no time getting started in @WWE and has begun ring announcing for #205Live!”

Samantha responded and wrote, “An absolute honor & dream come true! Thank you, all! [folded hands emoji]”

She added on Instagram, “A literal dream come true! I am honored and privileged to be a member of the @wwe Announce Team! #wwe #nxt #205live #ringannouncer @wwenxt”

Social media indicates Johnson may have been a WWE fan before getting signed. You can see the related posts below, along with a few video clips:

