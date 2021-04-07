WWE has announced tonight that Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm will take place on the Pre-Show for Night One of NXT “TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.”

The Night One Pre-Show will be streaming exclusively tomorrow at 7 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.

Below is the updated line-up for Night One of NXT “TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:

Pre-Show Match:

Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm

NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP Match:

Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez with Dakota Kai

NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Match (VACANT):

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK CHAMPIONSHIP Match:

WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

GAUNTLET ELIMINATOR FOR A NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:

Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida