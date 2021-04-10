WWE has officially announced Carmella and Billie Kay for WrestleMania 37 Night One.

As we’ve noted, WWE recently spoiled the Tag Team Turmoil addition with a social media and website graphic that was quickly deleted after it was posted. Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Carmella and Billie confronted The Riott Squad. This led to a big brawl after others joined in – Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, Lana and Naomi, plus Tamina Snuka and Natalya. The segment ended with Natalya and Snuka getting the upperhand, then walking off together.

WWE then confirmed that Carmella and Billie have been added to the Tag Team Turmoil match, making it a five-team bout. The winning team will go on to Night Two of WrestleMania 37 to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax with the titles on the line.

WrestleMania 37 will take place this Saturday and Sunday night from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Remember to join us for full coverage all weekend. Below is what looks to be the final announced card for The Grandest Stage of Them All, along with a video and tweet on the related segment from SmackDown:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Opener: WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.