WWE has filed to trademark “Zayda Ramier” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 31.

Below is the trademark description:

International Class 041: entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Zayda Ramier (fka AQA) made her NXT in-ring debut on March 31. The match was her and Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly) vs. The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Ramier was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.