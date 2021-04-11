WWE has filed for two new trademarks: “No Mercy” and “Commander Azeez.” Both were filed on April 7, 2021.

The latter could be a new ring name for a WWE Superstar. Below is the full trademark description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

No Mercy began as the 1999 WWE PPV in the UK, and stayed in the yearly rotation until 2008. After disappearing for a number of years, WWE brought back the PPV name in 2016 and 2017.

Wrestling fans will also remember the classic 2000 video game, No Mercy, that was developed by THQ for the Nintendo 64.

WWE filed “No Mercy” for merchandise purpose, below is the full description:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas

(h/t Fightful)