WWE has filed two new trademarks for the term “In-Dex” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to a report on Heel By Nature.

The trademarks were filed on April 21 under merchandise and entertainment services. The filing was entered into the trademark monitoring database on April 24.

Below are the descriptions of the two trademarks:

International Class 041: Entertainment services; namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

International Class 025: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas

The trademarks will likely be used to advance the ongoing storyline between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. The term “InDex” was used by WWE NXT’s Twitter account recently. Beth Phoenix has also used the term on her Twitter feed.

