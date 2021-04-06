The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies will air tonight on the WWE Network at 8pm ET. Remember to join us for live coverage of the ceremonies as they air.

Both ceremonies were previously taped inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. You can click here for news on changes to the inductions this year.

The ceremonies will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Below are the line-ups for tonight:

2020: JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, nWo – Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, William Shatner (Celebrity Wing), Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)

2021: Kane, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali, Molly Holly

