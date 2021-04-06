Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

2020 Class: JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, nWo – Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, William Shatner (Celebrity Wing), Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)

2021 Class: Kane, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali, Molly Holly, Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity Wing), Rich Hering (Warrior Award)