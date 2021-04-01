WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Foley took to Twitter today to mark the milestone, thanking everyone who has been along for the hardcore ride.

“25 YEARS AGO TODAY! My @WWE debut! One of the most important days of my life! Thanks to all of you who were part of an amazing ride,” he wrote, attaching a clip from the beginning of his feud with The Undertaker.

Foley made his WWE in-ring debut as Mankind on April 1, 1996 at a RAW taping in San Bernadino, California. This was the day after WrestleMania 12, and Foley defeated Bob “Spark Plug” Holly, known to many as Hardcore Holly.

A&E and WWE Studios will premiere their “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary about Foley on Sunday, May 30 at 8pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on Foley. You can see his full tweet below, along with details on a Cameo special he’s running for the anniversary:

