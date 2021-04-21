Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has reacted to the news of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

Nash heralded the verdict as “a step in the right direction.”

He wrote, “Today’s Verdict is a step in the right direction. Nothing more. This restores that we’re at least past the Rodney King injustice. Last summer had a lasting effect because we stood together. Rest in Power George.”

In another tweet, Nash defended the McMahon Family’s political ties, stating that “being a member of the Republican party doesn’t require you to be a racist.”

On Tuesday, a jury found Chauvin guilty to the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

See below for the tweets:

